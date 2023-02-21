Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.
Alamos Gold Price Performance
Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$13.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.38, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.74 and a one year high of C$15.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total value of C$546,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,189,025.29. In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total value of C$546,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,189,025.29. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.38, for a total transaction of C$57,226.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$538,090.08. Insiders have sold 76,444 shares of company stock worth $1,043,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Alamos Gold
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
Read More
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.