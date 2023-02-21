Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$13.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.38, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.74 and a one year high of C$15.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total value of C$546,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,189,025.29. In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total value of C$546,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,189,025.29. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.38, for a total transaction of C$57,226.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$538,090.08. Insiders have sold 76,444 shares of company stock worth $1,043,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Alamos Gold

Several brokerages have commented on AGI. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.01.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

