Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 0.7% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $39.20. 286,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,972. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

