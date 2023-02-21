Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion.

Alight Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ALIT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.73. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALIT. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Alight

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Further Reading

