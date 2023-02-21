Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion.
Alight Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of ALIT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.73. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALIT. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Insider Activity at Alight
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
About Alight
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alight (ALIT)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.