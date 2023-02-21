Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $207.92 and last traded at $208.75. 149,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 704,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.89.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,524,000 after acquiring an additional 202,916 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,369 shares during the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO.

