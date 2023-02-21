Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $151.30 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

