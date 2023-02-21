Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMDLY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Amada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Amada Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.29.

About Amada

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

