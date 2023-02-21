Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $121.00

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 34255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.49).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.32. The stock has a market cap of £186.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

