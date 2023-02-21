AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Raised to $15.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 37.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

AMCX stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,824. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 199.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 488,956 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 405,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $4,572,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 429.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

