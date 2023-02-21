American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

