American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Raised by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 377.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 314,771 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.05% of American International Group worth $18,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
