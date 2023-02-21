American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
American Realty Investors Price Performance
NYSE ARL opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $28.39.
Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
