American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors Price Performance

NYSE ARL opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $28.39.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.