Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 3.5% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $240.42. 565,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,733. The firm has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

