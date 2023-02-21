AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.15

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 305900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
AMTD Digital Stock Down 4.4 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97.
Institutional Trading of AMTD Digital
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMTD Digital stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
About AMTD Digital
AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
