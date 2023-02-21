Amy Butte Sells 5,000 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ DOCN traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,528. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

