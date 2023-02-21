Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DuPont de Nemours (DD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD):

2/9/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – DuPont de Nemours was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

1/12/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.6 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.12. 1,127,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,258. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Get DuPont de Nemours Inc alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.