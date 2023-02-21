Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DuPont de Nemours (DD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD):

  • 2/9/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/9/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/17/2023 – DuPont de Nemours was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.
  • 1/12/2023 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.6 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.12. 1,127,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,258. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

