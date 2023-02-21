Analyzing Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Live Nation Entertainment and Allied Gaming & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 2 8 0 2.80 Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $105.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.33%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment 2.01% 1,222.70% 1.94% Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $6.27 billion 2.81 -$670.67 million $0.70 109.13 Allied Gaming & Entertainment $4.96 million 11.66 $62.87 million ($0.40) -3.70

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Live Nation Entertainment. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Nation Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues. The Sponsorship and Advertising segment manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs in addition to the sale of international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising such as signage, promotional programs, rich media offerings, including advertising associated with live streaming and music-related content, and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. The Ticketing segment is involved in the management of the global ticketing operations, including providing ticketing software and services to clients, and consumers with a marketplace, both online and mobile, for tickets and event information. The Ticketing segment also operates the firm’s primary ticketing website, www.ticketmaster.com. The company was founded in 1996 a

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.