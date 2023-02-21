Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.33–$0.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Shares of AIV stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. 760,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 105,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,094 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,050,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 57,289 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

