AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

ATR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.69. The stock had a trading volume of 590,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,873. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 24.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,002,000 after purchasing an additional 571,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,104,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $47,637,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 608,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after purchasing an additional 370,769 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

