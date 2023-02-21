Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

