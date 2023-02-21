Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 261.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARAV. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aravive from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aravive from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,464. Aravive has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $115.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 35.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 97,116 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 58.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,572,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 3,261,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

