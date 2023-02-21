Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of ABR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,456. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 41.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

