ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, April 29th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Insider Transactions at ARC Document Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

