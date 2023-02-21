Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) CFO Francois Morin Sells 15,814 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.72. 69,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,044. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

