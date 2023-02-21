Ardor 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.78 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $104.63 million and $4.78 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00083426 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00056947 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010386 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028239 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001142 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001692 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003949 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001804 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.