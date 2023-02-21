ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,562 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKW. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKW opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42.

