Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.73. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $178,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

