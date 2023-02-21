Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

AWI stock opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $97.05.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $264,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

