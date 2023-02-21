Artha Asset Management LLC Makes New $14.25 Million Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Artha Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 199,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,248,000. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 15.8% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.54. 283,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.74.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.