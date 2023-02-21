Artha Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Artha Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. National Beverage comprises 0.6% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in National Beverage by 80.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 172.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 41.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 4,279.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

National Beverage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. 20,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $57.65.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. National Beverage had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Featured Stories

