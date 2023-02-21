Artha Asset Management LLC Sells 9,855 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Artha Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 7.5% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Artha Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $8.59 on Tuesday, hitting $348.77. 171,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $448.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.37.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.58.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

