Artha Asset Management LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Artha Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Match Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

