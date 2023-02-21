Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,731 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:APAM opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 99.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 75.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.