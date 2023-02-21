Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.81% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACDI. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

ACDI stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

About Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the interactive entertainment, film/television, music, print and digital books, e-sports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, and enabling services and technologies sectors.

