AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (1.19)-(1.14) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.87). The company issued revenue guidance of $380-$387 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.50 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,782. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.92. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

AtriCure Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 47.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AtriCure by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.