Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $250.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.82.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.0 %

ADSK stock opened at $219.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

