Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. Avangrid also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.

Avangrid Stock Performance

AGR stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.36. 648,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,989. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

