Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avanos Medical also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Avanos Medical Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of AVNS stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. 100,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,502. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.90. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.
Featured Articles
