Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68.
Avanos Medical Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.90. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $35.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.
Further Reading
