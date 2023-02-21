Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,119,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 644,163 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,351,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 739,997 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,500,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 82,126 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

