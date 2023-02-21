Axa S.A. Sells 193,103 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 193,103 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

MDT opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average is $83.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

