AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AXTI. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.
AXT Trading Down 17.3 %
AXT stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. AXT has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $9.94.
About AXT
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
