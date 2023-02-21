AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AXTI. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

AXT stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. AXT has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $9.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 116,977 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 417,483 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

