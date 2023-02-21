Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE AZRE opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.72. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.