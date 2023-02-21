Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AZRE opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.72. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

About Azure Power Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 41.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,387,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 261,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,333,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,381 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

