Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 15,826 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.28% of Agree Realty worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 38.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

Agree Realty Stock Performance

In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

