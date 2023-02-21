Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 4,175 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Hubbell worth $26,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hubbell by 133.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $252.06 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $263.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.62.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Stories

