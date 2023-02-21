Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 59,025 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,025 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.26% of Lockheed Martin worth $261,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,160.7% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 78.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 143,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,280,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 68,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

NYSE LMT opened at $479.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

