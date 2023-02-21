Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93,602 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.3% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.36% of Eaton worth $191,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $4,131,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 13.3% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,764,000 after purchasing an additional 244,082 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $174.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

