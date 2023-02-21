Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 148,718 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,718 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.75% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $31,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. CWM LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

FIBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.62%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

