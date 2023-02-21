Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.3% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Medtronic worth $202,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 25.2% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 25.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 306,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 223,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

