Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496,415 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $218,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,674,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,283,000 after buying an additional 769,159 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,266,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after buying an additional 640,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

