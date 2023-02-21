Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 12,135 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $104,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 127,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

NYSE WEC opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

